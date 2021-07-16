  • Ben Martin shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Barbasol Championship

    Highlights

    Ben Martin's solid wedge and birdie at Barbasol

    In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hits his 129-yard wedge to 11 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.