-
-
Ben Martin shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Ben Martin's solid wedge and birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hits his 129-yard wedge to 11 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Martin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Martin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Martin at 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Martin's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Martin had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Martin's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 5 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Martin to 6 under for the round.
-
-