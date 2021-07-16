-
Ben Crane comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
July 16, 2021
Ben Crane hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Crane finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Ben Crane had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ben Crane to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Crane had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Crane to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Crane reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Crane to 1 under for the round.
