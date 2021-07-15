-
Beau Hossler putts well in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 9th at 5 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Beau Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 34-foot putt for eagle. This put Hossler at 5 under for the round.
