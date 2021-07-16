-
Austin Cook shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Cook's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Cook chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
