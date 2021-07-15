-
Arjun Atwal finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Arjun Atwal hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 72nd at even par; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Greg Chalmers and Sam Ryder are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-4 10th, Atwal's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Atwal's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 2 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Atwal to even for the round.
Atwal got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Atwal had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Atwal hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.
