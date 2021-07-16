-
Anirban Lahiri shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Lahiri's 79 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Lahiri's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Lahiri had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lahiri's 130 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
