Andrew Loupe comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Loupe hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Loupe finished his day tied for 85th at 1 under; Will Grimmer, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 9 under; Adam Schenk, Luke List, and Brian Stuard are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Ryan Armour, Joseph Bramlett, Vaughn Taylor, J.T. Poston, and Scott Harrington are tied for 8th at 7 under.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Andrew Loupe's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Loupe's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Loupe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Loupe to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Loupe had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Loupe to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 eighth, Loupe chipped in his third shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Loupe to 1 under for the round.
