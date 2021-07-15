In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Andres Romero hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Romero finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Luke List and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Patrick Rodgers, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Harrington, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Bobby Bai, Greg Chalmers, Ben Martin, David Lingmerth, Mark Hubbard, Stephen Stallings Jr., Anirban Lahiri, Ryan Armour, and Sam Ryder are tied for 9th at 6 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Romero reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Romero's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Romero to 2 under for the round.

Romero hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 543-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Romero to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Romero chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Romero to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Romero hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Romero got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Romero to even-par for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Romero got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Romero to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Romero chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Romero to even for the round.

Romero got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Romero to 1 over for the round.