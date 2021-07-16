-
Adam Schenk delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Schenk's 254-yard wood to 7 feet and birdie at Barbasol
In the opening round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Adam Schenk hits his 254-yard fairway wood to 7 feet, leading to a birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
In his first round at the Barbasol Championship, Adam Schenk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the par-4 third, Adam Schenk's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Schenk hit his 254 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Schenk had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
