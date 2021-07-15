-
Aaron Baddeley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Barbasol Championship
July 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Baddeley finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Brian Stuard is in 1st at 8 under; Taylor Pendrith, Greg Chalmers, Vaughn Taylor, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Scott Harrington and Sam Ryder are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Aaron Baddeley's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Baddeley's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
