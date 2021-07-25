-
Troy Merritt shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt holes out for Eagle on No. 16 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Troy Merritt makes eagle on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 13 under; and Louis Oosthuizen and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Merritt got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Merritt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Merritt to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.
