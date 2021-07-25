  • Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour fired a pair of 6-under 65s to co-lead at 10-under par for the tournament after Friday’s action at TPC Twin Cities.
    Round Recaps

    Adam Hadwin and Ryan Armour share 10-under lead after Friday at 3M Open

