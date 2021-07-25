-
Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Stuard, Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale, Maverick McNealy, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the par-4 third, Tony Finau's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.
Finau got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Finau chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Finau had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Finau's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.
