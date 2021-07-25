  • Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sung Kang gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.