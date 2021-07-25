-
Sung Kang shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his round in 71st at 1 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Kang chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
