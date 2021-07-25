-
Sergio Garcia shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia's fairway wood sets up birdie at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Garcia chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Garcia hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Garcia hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Garcia had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Garcia chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Garcia suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Garcia at 4 under for the round.
