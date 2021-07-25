-
Scott Stallings posts bogey-free 1-under 70 l in the final round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings navigates No. 12 for birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Scott Stallings hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and finished the round bogey free. Stallings finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Pat Perez and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Gary Woodland, Ryan Armour, Cameron Tringale, Roger Sloan, Brice Garnett, and Bo Hoag are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Scott Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.
