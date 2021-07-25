-
Scott Piercy shoots 4-over 75 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round in 72nd at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 third, Piercy's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Piercy chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Piercy at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Piercy hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Piercy his second shot was a drop and his approach went 195 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
