July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Scott Brown hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round tied for 71st at 5 over; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Brice Garnett, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Austin Eckroat, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Brown hit his third shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Brown hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Brown chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Brown's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Brown chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 15th, Brown chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.
