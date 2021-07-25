-
Sam Ryder comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder chips in for birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Sam Ryder chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 13th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ryder finished his round tied for 25th at 8 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Roger Sloan and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Cameron Tringale, K.H. Lee, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Sam Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sam Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.
Ryder missed the green on his first shot on the 228-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Ryder hit his tee shot 307 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ryder chipped his fifth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
