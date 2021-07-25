-
-
Ryan Brehm shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Brehm sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Brehm makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Brice Garnett, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Ryan Armour, Gary Woodland, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Bo Hoag, Louis Oosthuizen, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Austin Eckroat, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Brehm chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.
-
-