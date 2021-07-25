-
-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Ryan Armour gets up-and-down from bunker for birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Ryan Armour makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Ryan Armour hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Armour's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Armour hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Armour to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Armour chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
-
-