Roger Sloan putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Roger Sloan makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Roger Sloan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Roger Sloan's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Sloan had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Sloan his second shot went 29 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Sloan's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
