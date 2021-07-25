-
Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Water drama on 18, Tringale leads, Mitchell’s birdie streak
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the third round of the 3M Open, where the 18th hole played as the toughest Par-5 on the PGA TOUR this season and 25 balls found the water. Keith Mitchell opened with seven consecutive birdies, Cameron Tringale leads by one, and Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are one shot back.
Rickie Fowler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chez Reavie and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Brandt Snedeker, Brian Stuard, Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale, Maverick McNealy, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Fowler had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Fowler's his second shot went 11 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Fowler's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Fowler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Fowler at 1 under for the round.
