Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rafa Cabrera Bello reaches in two to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Rafa Cabrera Bello makes birdie on the par-5 6th hole.
Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan and Cameron Tringale are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.
