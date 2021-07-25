-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Patton Kizzire jars a 23-foot birdie putt at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Patton Kizzire makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
Kizzire missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Kizzire's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Kizzire's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 1 under for the round.
-
-