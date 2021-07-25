-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to even for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Rodgers had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
