Patrick Reed finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Reed closes with birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Patrick Reed makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Patrick Reed hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reed finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 1st at 13 under; Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Cameron Tringale, Brian Stuard, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Reed's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.
On the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Reed hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
Reed got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to even for the round.
