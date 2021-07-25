-
Pat Perez finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez gets up-and-down for birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Pat Perez hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 second, Perez's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Perez's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Perez's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
