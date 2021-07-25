-
-
Nick Watney shoots Even-par 71 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
Nick Watney hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Bo Hoag is in 3rd at 12 under; and Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, Roger Sloan, Brian Stuard, Pat Perez, Gary Woodland, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale, Maverick McNealy, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Watney had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Watney suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Watney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watney at even for the round.
-
-