MJ Daffue shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
MJ Daffue hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Daffue had a fantastic chip-in on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 173 yards to the green where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Daffue chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
