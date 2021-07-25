-
Mito Pereira shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
Highlights
Mito Pereira makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Mito Pereira makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 5th at 11 under with Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Cameron Tringale, Pat Perez, K.H. Lee, and Maverick McNealy; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; and Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Pereira had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Pereira reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Pereira at 2 under for the round.
At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Pereira hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
Pereira got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
