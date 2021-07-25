-
Michael Thompson putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson's nice tee shot results in birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Roger Sloan and Bo Hoag are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Cameron Tringale, K.H. Lee, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 416-yard par-4 first, Michael Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Michael Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Thompson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Thompson's his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
