-
-
Michael Kim putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
Michael Kim hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Cameron Tringale, Pat Perez, Mito Pereira, K.H. Lee, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After a 237 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Michael Kim chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Michael Kim to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Kim chipped in his third shot from 88 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.
-
-