Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 51st at 4 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Jhonattan Vegas, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gligic's tee shot went 192 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Gligic's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 204-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.