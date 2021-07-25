-
-
Michael Gellerman shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gellerman sinks 25-footer for birdie from off the green at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Gellerman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Michael Gellerman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 19th at 9 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Roger Sloan and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gellerman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gellerman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Gellerman's 169 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Gellerman had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gellerman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 under for the round.
-
-