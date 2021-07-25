  • Michael Gellerman shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Gellerman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Michael Gellerman sinks 25-footer for birdie from off the green at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Michael Gellerman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.