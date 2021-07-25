-
Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.
After a 326 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McNealy's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
