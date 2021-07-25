-
-
Matthew Wolff putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 final round in the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Matthew Wolff pitches it close to yield birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Matthew Wolff makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Matthew Wolff hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Keith Mitchell, Mito Pereira, K.H. Lee, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Hadwin, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 5th at 11 under.
At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Matthew Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put Matthew Wolff at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.
-
-