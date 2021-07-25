-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Martin Trainer hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Ryan Armour, Gary Woodland, Jhonattan Vegas, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Brice Garnett, Chez Reavie, Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Austin Eckroat, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, and K.H. Lee are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Trainer chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
