-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 67 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
Mark Hubbard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 15th at 9 under; Chez Reavie and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 13 under; Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, and Cameron Champ are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Roger Sloan, Cameron Tringale, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hubbard's 172 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hubbard had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hubbard hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
-
-