-
-
Luke List shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
-
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 25, 2021
-
Highlights
Luke List makes birdie on No. 18 at 3M Open
In the second round of the 2021 3M Open, Luke List makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Luke List hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, List hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, List had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, List's his second shot went 134 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 95 yards to the fairway, his fifth shot was a drop, and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he two putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 15th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 3 over for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 17th, List hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
-
-