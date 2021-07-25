-
Luke Donald shoots 5-under 66 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.
At the 501-yard par-4 third, Donald reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Donald at 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Donald hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Donald hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Donald's tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Donald's 108 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Donald chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 5 under for the round.
