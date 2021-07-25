In his final round at the 3M Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Cameron Tringale; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; and Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Oosthuizen's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Oosthuizen had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Oosthuizen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Oosthuizen's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Oosthuizen chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Oosthuizen hit his 95 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.