Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Aphibarnrat had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Aphibarnrat had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 176 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Aphibarnrat's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Aphibarnrat chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Aphibarnrat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.