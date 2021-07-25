-
Keith Mitchell putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 25, 2021
Highlights
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Keith Mitchell makes birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 14 under; and Louis Oosthuizen is in 2nd at 13 under.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.
