Keegan Bradley shoots 2-over 73 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley reaches in two to finish the day with birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 40th at 5 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Roger Sloan and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale, and K.H. Lee are tied for 5th at 11 under.
On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 192 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bradley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.
