K.H. Lee putts well in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee reaches in two to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 6th at 11 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 501-yard par-4 third, K.H. Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving K.H. Lee to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 202-yard par-3 green 17th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
