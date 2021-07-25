-
Josh Teater shoots 1-over 72 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the 3M Open, Josh Teater hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Teater finished his round in 66th at 1 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Roger Sloan, Brice Garnett, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Austin Eckroat, Jhonattan Vegas, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, and K.H. Lee are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Teater's 96 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Teater had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Teater's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Teater chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Teater at even for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Teater's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 2 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.
