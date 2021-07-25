-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 3-over 74 in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joseph Bramlett reaches in two to yield birdie at 3M Open
In the third round of the 2021 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
At the 468-yard par-4 second, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Bramlett's 189 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bramlett had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Bramlett's 112 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
Bramlett tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
Bramlett got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
