July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd drives par-4 to set up birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Champ are tied for 1st at 13 under; Roger Sloan and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Bo Hoag, Pat Perez, Louis Oosthuizen, Cameron Tringale, and K.H. Lee are tied for 5th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jonathan Byrd hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 501-yard par-4 third. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Byrd's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 11th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Byrd hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Byrd's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
