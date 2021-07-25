  • Jonathan Byrd putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 final round in the 3M Open

  • In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonathan Byrd drives par-4 to set up birdie at 3M Open

    In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Jonathan Byrd makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.