Joel Dahmen comes back from a rocky start in round four of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Dahmen finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 12 under; Gary Woodland and Maverick McNealy are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Jimmy Walker, Ryan Armour, Pat Perez, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Champ, Roger Sloan, Chez Reavie, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 468-yard par-4 second, Joel Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen had a fantastic chip-in on the 177-yard par-3 fourth. His tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 35 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Dahmen's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 16th Dahmen hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.
