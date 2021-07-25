-
Jimmy Walker finishes with Even-par 71 in final round of the 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 25, 2021
Highlights
Jimmy Walker rolls in 27-footer for birdie at 3M Open
In the final round of the 2021 3M Open, Jimmy Walker makes birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
In his final round at the 3M Open, Jimmy Walker hit 2 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Cameron Champ is in 1st at 15 under; Jhonattan Vegas, Louis Oosthuizen, and Charl Schwartzel are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Keith Mitchell is in 5th at 12 under.
Walker got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Walker chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
